Wim Statius Muller (Curaçao, 26 January 1930) is a Curaçaoan composer and pianist who has been nicknamed "Curaçao’s Chopin" for his romantic piano stylings. Although he is a Juilliard graduate, his musical career did not begin in earnest until after he retired from a career in security and counterintelligence.

