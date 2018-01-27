Graham Eric Reynolds is an Austin, Texas-based composer-bandleader-improvisor. Called “the quintessential modern composer” by the London Independent, Graham Reynolds creates, performs, and records music for film, theater, dance, rock clubs and concert halls with a wide range of collaborators across a multitude of disciplines.

Heard throughout the world in films, TV, stage, and radio, he recently scored Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying with Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston, and Laurence Fishburne for Amazon Studios, the Rude Mechs’ Stop Hitting Yourself for Lincoln Center Theater, Ballet Austin’s Belle Redux, and a multi-year commission from Ballroom Marfa, The Marfa Triptych. He’s performed on an array of legendary stages, from the Kennedy Center to the Green Mill Tavern to the Conan O’Brien Show. His Creative Capital Award winning project, Pancho Villa from a Safe Distance, a bilingual cross-border opera created with librettists Lagartijas Tiradas al Sol (Mexico City) and director Shawn Sides (Rude Mechs), is currently touring.