Band of Skulls Biography (Wikipedia)
Band of Skulls are an English rock band from Southampton, consisting of Russell Marsden (guitar, vocals), Emma Richardson (bass, vocals), and Matt Hayward (drums). The group formed after meeting in college, although Marsden and Hayward have been friends since school. Band of Skulls have released four studio albums, their most recent being By Default in May 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
- Band of Skulls join Radcliffe and Maconie in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w7pgh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w7pgh.jpg2014-03-26T09:43:00.000ZSouthampton's Band of Skulls join Mark and Stuart in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01w7ph5
Band of Skulls join Radcliffe and Maconie in the studio
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewcj5v/acts/a89qwh
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2016-06-25T19:38:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03zgmv3.jpg
25
Jun
2016
Glastonbury: 2016
16:15
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T19:38:35
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/ahcnc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T19:38:35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021twlw.jpg
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmhzc
Leeds
Reading
2012-08-24T19:38:35
24
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Leeds
T in the Park: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehxzp6/acts/a3q2fx
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2012-07-08T19:38:35
8
Jul
2012
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
