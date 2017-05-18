Dorothea Margaretha "Teddy" Scholten (born van Zwieteren; 11 May 1926 – 8 April 2010) was a Dutch singer from Rijswijk, close to The Hague, Netherlands.

In 1950, she was invited by The Coca-Cola Company to perform at a show in the United States. She was one of the first Dutch popular music artists to perform in the United States.

In 1959, she won the Eurovision Song Contest 1959 for the Netherlands singing "'n Beetje" (A little bit), with music composed by Dick Schallies and lyrics by Willy van Hemert.

With her husband, Henk Scholten, she recorded several albums, many of them containing songs for children. In the 1950s and 1960s she appeared in popular television shows in The Netherlands. In 1965 and 1966, she presented the National Song Festival.