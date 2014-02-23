Michael VetterBorn 18 September 1943. Died 7 December 2013
Michael Vetter
1943-09-18
Michael Vetter Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Vetter (18 September 1943 – 7 December 2013) was a German composer, novelist, poet, performer, calligrapher, artist, and teacher.
Michael Vetter Tracks
Breathing Wind
Michael Vetter
Breathing Wind
Breathing Wind
