Fredrik KempeBorn 29 April 1972
Fredrik Kempe
1972-04-29
Fredrik Kempe Biography (Wikipedia)
Fredrik Kempe, born in Vårgårda on April 29, 1972, is a Swedish songwriter and opera and pop singer. He has participated in Swedish versions of the musicals Les Misérables and Chess. In 2002, Kempe had a hit with Vincerò, where he mixed opera and disco. He is a jury member of Idol 2016 which is broadcast on TV4.
