Harry James Byart (born 11 March 1994), better known by his former stage name Fugative, is an English singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer. He worked with Kirk Burrowes in April 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia the former manager of Mary J. Blige and co-founder of Bad Boy Records after Burrowes was contacted by Byart's mother Gloria who previously worked as a Publicist to Marvin Gaye. Fugative has toured with Basshunter and has been favourably received by BBC Radio One's Nick Grimshaw who proclaimed, "I want this kid's nuts!" on his Switch radio show. Fugative also released "The Departure" Mixtape in 2010.