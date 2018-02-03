FugativeBorn 11 March 1994
Fugative
1994-03-11
Fugative Biography (Wikipedia)
Harry James Byart (born 11 March 1994), better known by his former stage name Fugative, is an English singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer. He worked with Kirk Burrowes in April 2009 in Atlanta, Georgia the former manager of Mary J. Blige and co-founder of Bad Boy Records after Burrowes was contacted by Byart's mother Gloria who previously worked as a Publicist to Marvin Gaye. Fugative has toured with Basshunter and has been favourably received by BBC Radio One's Nick Grimshaw who proclaimed, "I want this kid's nuts!" on his Switch radio show. Fugative also released "The Departure" Mixtape in 2010.
Fugative Tracks
Crush
Fugative
Crush
Crush
Last played on
Go Hard (Feat. Mz Bratt & Wiley) (The Mike Delinquent Project Remix)
Fugative
Go Hard (Feat. Mz Bratt & Wiley) (The Mike Delinquent Project Remix)
Bad Girl (Lil Silva Remix)
Fugative
Bad Girl (Lil Silva Remix)
Bad Girl (Lil Silva Remix)
Last played on
Bad Girl
Fugative
Bad Girl
Bad Girl
Last played on
Crush (AUDIENCE REVIEW TRACK - 58%)
Fugative
Crush (AUDIENCE REVIEW TRACK - 58%)
Supafly
Fugative
Supafly
Supafly
Last played on
Superfly
Fugative
Superfly
Superfly
Last played on
Supafly (A1 Bassline Remix)
Fugative
Supafly (A1 Bassline Remix)
Supafly (A1 Bassline Remix)
Last played on
Supafly (Drumsound & Bassline Smith remix)
Fugative
Supafly (Drumsound & Bassline Smith remix)
Supafly (Drumsound & Bassline Smith remix)
Last played on
Last played on
Supafly (A1 Bassline Kissy Klub Edit)
Fugative
Supafly (A1 Bassline Kissy Klub Edit)
Supafly (A1 Bassline Kissy Klub Edit)
Last played on
Last played on
