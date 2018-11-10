GrauzoneFormed 1978. Disbanded 1982
Grauzone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/163b54e5-8256-4f35-8c6e-623dccd2fbc2
Grauzone Biography (Wikipedia)
Grauzone (German for grey area,) was a band from Berne, Switzerland that was active and disbanded in the early 1980s.
Grauzone is most famous for their 1981 hit "Eisbär" ("Polar Bear"). The single charted at #12 in Germany and #6 in Austria. In addition to "Eisbär" they had some success with the singles "Film 2" and "Wütendes Glas".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grauzone Tracks
Sort by
Film 2
Grauzone
Film 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Film 2
Last played on
Eisbar
Grauzone
Eisbar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023vx9z.jpglink
Eisbar
Last played on
Eisbaer (ILO's Warped Edit)
Grauzone
Eisbaer (ILO's Warped Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eisbaer (ILO's Warped Edit)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Grauzone Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist