Jerusalem
Swedish band. Formed 1975
Jerusalem
1975
Jerusalem Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerusalem is a Swedish Christian rock band, founded in 1975 by Ulf Christiansson. It was one of the first bands to combine Christian lyrics with a hard rock and heavy metal sound.
Jerusalem Tracks
La Paix de Jerusalem / The Peace of Jerusalem (King David - Salm 122)
