1949-06-15
Simon Callow Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon Phillip Hugh Callow CBE (born 15 June 1949) is an English actor, musician, writer, and theatre director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
L'Amfiparnaso (Act 2, Sc 3)
Orazio Vecchi
L'Amfiparnaso (Prologue)
Orazio Vecchi
The Epic Of Gilgamesh
Bohuslav Martinu
Crossing The Pacific, Musical Paradise
Orlando Gough
Love Scene from "Four Weddings and a Funeral" (Music to Die For)
Richard Rodney Bennett
The Carousel Waltz (Music to Die For)
Richard Rodgers
Carillon
Edward Elgar
A Survivor from Warsaw Op 46
Arnold Schoenberg
James and the Giant Peach (1995) - Main Title
Randy Newman
Orchestra
Dirty Beasts (The Pig)
Martin Butler
Ensemble
Heart of Darkness Suite (extract)
Tarik O’Regan
Carillon, Op 75
Edward Elgar
Conductor
Heart of Darkness Suite
Tarik O’Regan
Le drapeau belge
Edward Elgar
Carillon, Op. 75, for speaker & orchestra
John Wilson, Sir Edward Elgar, Simon Callow & BBC Concert Orchestra
Performer
Past BBC Events
BBC Radio 2 and the BBC Concert Orchestra present War Horse: The Story In Concert
Coventry
2018-05-18T19:42:33
18
May
2018
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: Simon Callow's Dickensian Christmas
St Luke's Church, Chelsea
2017-12-21T19:42:33
21
Dec
2017
BBC Concert Orchestra 2016-17 Southbank Centre Concerts: Music to Die For
Southbank Centre, London
2017-02-25T19:42:33
25
Feb
2017
19:30
BBC Hoddinott Hall 2013-14: Vale of Glamorgan Festival
BBC Hoddinott Hall, Cardiff
2014-05-14T19:42:33
14
May
2014
19:00
Proms 2012: Prom 36: Glamorous Night: A Celebration of Ivor Novello
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-09T19:42:33
9
Aug
2012
