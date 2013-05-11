VannaCroatian pop singer
Vanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16356c85-6462-4fae-8c67-8064a5983632
Vanna Biography (Wikipedia)
Ivana Ranilović-Vrdoljak (born 1 September 1970 in Koprivnica, Croatia, SFR Yugoslavia), better known by her stage name Vanna, is a Croatian pop singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vanna Tracks
Sort by
Strings Of My Heart (Croatia)
Vanna
Strings Of My Heart (Croatia)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strings Of My Heart (Croatia)
Last played on
Vanna Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist