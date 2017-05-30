River City Brass BandFormed 1981
River City Brass Band
1981
River City Brass Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The River City Brass Band (River City Brass, RCB) is a modified British-style brass band based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 28-piece ensemble tours extensively throughout the United States with more than 60 performances each year as part of community concert series across Western Pennsylvania.
River City Brass Band Tracks
American Overture
Joseph Willcox Jenkins
American Overture
American Overture
12 Th Street Rag
River City Brass Band
12 Th Street Rag
12 Th Street Rag
