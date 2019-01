The River City Brass Band (River City Brass, RCB) is a modified British-style brass band based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The 28-piece ensemble tours extensively throughout the United States with more than 60 performances each year as part of community concert series across Western Pennsylvania.

