The Sonics. American garage rock. Formed 1960. Disbanded 1968
The Sonics
1960
The Sonics Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sonics are an American garage rock band from Tacoma, Washington that formed in 1960. Their aggressive, hard-edged sound has been a major influence on punk, garage, and hard rock music worldwide, and they have been named as inspirations to Nirvana, Bruce Springsteen, the Fall, and other major artists.
The band performed several early rock standards such as "Louie, Louie", and "Skinny Minnie" as well as original compositions like "Strychnine", "Psycho", and "The Witch". Their catalogue is generally based around simple chord progressions, often performed with a speed and tonal aggression that was novel for the time, making the band a notable influence on later punk rock bands.
The Sonics Performances & Interviews
The Sonics Tracks
Santa Claus
Don't Believe In Christmas
Have Love Will Travel
Dirty Robber - BBC Session 22/03/2008
He's Waiting - BBC Session 22/03/2008
Boss Hoss
The Witch
Strychnine
Dirty Robber - Radio 2 session 22/03/2008
Boss Hoss - Radio 2 session 22/03/2008
Psycho
Jenny Jenny
Money
Cinderella
Do You Love Me?
Witch
