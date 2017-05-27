Larysa KuzmenkoBorn 1956
Larysa Kuzmenko
1956
Larysa Kuzmenko Biography (Wikipedia)
Larysa Kuzmenko (born 1956) is a Juno Awards-nominated Canadian composer and pianist based in Toronto, Ontario. She currently teaches on the music faculties of The Royal Conservatory of Music and the University of Toronto.
Larysa Kuzmenko Tracks
Piano Concerto no. 1: Movement I - Preludio con cadenza
Larysa Kuzmenko
Piano Concerto no. 1: Movement I - Preludio con cadenza
Piano Concerto no. 1: Movement I - Preludio con cadenza
Winds
Larysa Kuzmenko
Winds
Winds
