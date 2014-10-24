Gry is an indie/electronic music band featuring Danish female singer Gry Bagøien and German musician FM Einheit (ex-Einstürzende Neubauten).

The music of Gry can be described as electronic with elements of trip hop, live instruments, lots of loops and samples (also orchestral samples) with a female voice.

Their debut album The Touch Of E! was released in 1998, followed by spectacular live shows in Europe and America.

Their second album Public Recording was made in 2000 in the Marstall Theater in Munich during a public performance with numerous special guests: Alexander Hacke, Caspar Brötzmann, Æter, Anatol Baginsky, Terranova, Pan Sonic, Funkstörung, Meret Becker, Chrislo Haas, and Sebastian Hess. The song "Summer Wine" from this album, sung by Gry Bagøien and Alexander Hacke, is a cover-version of a Lee Hazlewood/Nancy Sinatra song.

In 2002, Gry Bagøien left the band and Gry disbanded.