Marnie SternBorn 18 March 1976
Marnie Stern
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br31p.jpg
1976-03-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1632e413-36d3-41db-9684-822deecffc3c
Marnie Stern Biography (Wikipedia)
Marnie Stern is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and guitarist. She has garnered acclaim for her technical skill and tapping style of guitar play. Stern is also a current member of The 8G Band from the show Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Marnie Stern Performances & Interviews
Marnie Stern Tracks
The Devil Is In The Details
Marnie Stern
The Devil Is In The Details
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
The Devil Is In The Details
Last played on
The Chronicles of Marnia
Marnie Stern
The Chronicles of Marnia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
The Chronicles of Marnia
Last played on
Chronicles Of Marnia (6 Music Session, 29 May 2013)
Marnie Stern
Chronicles Of Marnia (6 Music Session, 29 May 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
You Don't Turn Down (6 Music Session, 29 May 2013)
Marnie Stern
You Don't Turn Down (6 Music Session, 29 May 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
Year Of The Glad (6 Music Session, 29 May 2013)
Marnie Stern
Year Of The Glad (6 Music Session, 29 May 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
Hell Yes (6 Music Session, 29 May 2013)
Marnie Stern
Hell Yes (6 Music Session, 29 May 2013)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
Cinco De Mayo
Marnie Stern
Cinco De Mayo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
Cinco De Mayo
Last played on
For Ash
Marnie Stern
For Ash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
For Ash
Last played on
Transformer - 6 Music Session 24/11/2010
Marnie Stern
Transformer - 6 Music Session 24/11/2010
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
Risky Biz (6 Music Session, 24 Nov 2010)
Marnie Stern
Risky Biz (6 Music Session, 24 Nov 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
For Ash (6 Music Session, 24 Nov 2010)
Marnie Stern
For Ash (6 Music Session, 24 Nov 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
Crippled Jazzer (6 Music Session, 24 Nov 2010)
Marnie Stern
Crippled Jazzer (6 Music Session, 24 Nov 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
East Side Glory
Marnie Stern
East Side Glory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
East Side Glory
Last played on
Immortals
Marnie Stern
Immortals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
Immortals
Last played on
Year Of The Glad (Marc Riley Session 290513) FOR TOM
Marnie Stern
Year Of The Glad (Marc Riley Session 290513) FOR TOM
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
You Don't Turn Down
Marnie Stern
You Don't Turn Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
You Don't Turn Down
Last played on
Hell Yes
Marnie Stern
Hell Yes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
Hell Yes
Last played on
Year Of The Glad
Marnie Stern
Year Of The Glad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
Year Of The Glad
Last played on
Still Moving
Marnie Stern
Still Moving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
Still Moving
Last played on
Transformer (Manchester session version)
Marnie Stern
Transformer (Manchester session version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
Transformer (Manchester session version)
Last played on
The Crippled Jazzer
Marnie Stern
The Crippled Jazzer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
The Crippled Jazzer
Last played on
Risky Biz
Marnie Stern
Risky Biz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br31p.jpglink
Risky Biz
Last played on
