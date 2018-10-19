Carl MannBorn 22 August 1942
Carl Mann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1942-08-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1630f57d-20af-4239-a3e3-709cf01840e2
Carl Mann Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Mann (born August 22, 1942 in Huntingdon, Tennessee) is an American rockabilly singer and pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carl Mann Tracks
Sort by
PRETEND
Carl Mann
PRETEND
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
PRETEND
Last played on
Mona Lisa
Carl Mann
Mona Lisa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mona Lisa
Last played on
Chinatown, my Chinatown
Carl Mann
Chinatown, my Chinatown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chinatown, my Chinatown
Last played on
I'm Comin' Home
Carl Mann
I'm Comin' Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Comin' Home
Last played on
Some Enchanted Evening
Carl Mann
Some Enchanted Evening
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Some Enchanted Evening
Last played on
Born To Be Bad
Carl Mann
Born To Be Bad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born To Be Bad
Last played on
Carl Mann Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist