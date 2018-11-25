Brighton Festival Chorus (abbreviated to BFC) is a large choir of over 150 amateur singers based in Brighton, UK. One of the country's leading symphony choruses.., and considered "one of the jewels in the city's musical crown", BFC performs in major concert halls throughout Britain and Europe, particularly in Brighton and London.

BFC performs regularly with all the major British orchestras, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), BBC Symphony Orchestra (BBCSO), City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO), London Symphony Orchestra (LSO), The Hallé Orchestra and the Philharmonia Orchestra. BFC also has a long-standing relationship with the Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO).

BFC has also made 10 appearances at the BBC Proms since its first Proms performance in 1986 and two of its many recordings of classical works have been nominated for Grammy awards.

As of September 2017, the chorus has performed 616 works in 513 concerts and 86 recording sessions at 98 different venues. It has worked with 107 orchestras, 155 conductors, 724 soloists and 111 other choirs.