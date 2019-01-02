Arthur ConleyBorn 4 January 1946. Died 17 November 2003
Arthur Conley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmr6.jpg
1946-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/162fc0a7-4385-4433-a85d-73619272d237
Arthur Conley Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Lee Conley (January 4, 1946 – November 17, 2003) was a U.S. soul singer, best known for the 1967 hit "Sweet Soul Music".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arthur Conley Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Soul Music
Arthur Conley
Sweet Soul Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmr6.jpglink
Sweet Soul Music
Last played on
I Can't Stop (No, No, No)
Arthur Conley
I Can't Stop (No, No, No)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmr6.jpglink
Aunt Dora's Love Soul Shack
Arthur Conley
Aunt Dora's Love Soul Shack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmr6.jpglink
Aunt Dora's Love Soul Shack
Shake, Rattle And Roll
Arthur Conley
Shake, Rattle And Roll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmr6.jpglink
Shake, Rattle And Roll
Funky Street
Arthur Conley
Funky Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmr6.jpglink
Funky Street
Playlists featuring Arthur Conley
Arthur Conley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist