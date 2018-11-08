Rick RedbeardRick Redbeard is the solo musical alias of Rick Anthony, singer from acclaimed Glasgow sextet The Phantom Band
Rick Redbeard
Rick Redbeard Tracks
Anyway I Can (6 Music Session, 7th Mar 2013)
Anyway I Can (6 Music Session, 7th Mar 2013)
Now We're Dancing (6 Music Session, 7th Mar 2013)
Now We're Dancing (6 Music Session, 7th Mar 2013)
Cold As Clay (The Grave) (6 Music Session, 7th Mar 2013)
Cold As Clay (The Grave) (6 Music Session, 7th Mar 2013)
Any Way I Can
Any Way I Can
Wild Young Country
Wild Young Country
Flow Like Unicorns
Flow Like Unicorns
The Golden Age
The Golden Age
The Night Is All Ours
The Night Is All Ours
Now We're Dancing
Now We're Dancing
In My Wake
In My Wake
Let It Rust
Let It Rust
Get Blood (Friendly)
Get Blood (Friendly)
Un found
Un found
Dreams of the Trees
Dreams of the Trees
Old Blue
Old Blue
We All Float
We All Float
Rick Redbeard Links
