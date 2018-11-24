Billy Ward and His Dominoes
Billy Ward and His Dominoes
Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Ward and his Dominoes were an African-American R&B vocal group. One of the most successful R&B groups of the early 1950s, the Dominoes helped launch the singing careers of two notable members, Clyde McPhatter and Jackie Wilson.
Tracks
Stardust
Sixty Minute Man
St. Therese Of The Roses
Rags To Riches
The Bells
Pedal Pushing Papa
From Rags To Riches
When The Swallows Come Back To Capistrano
These foolish things
Deep Purple
Do Something for Me
