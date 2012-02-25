Wojciech Dlugoraj
Wojciech Dlugoraj
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/162c4c09-a898-4f09-95c5-06a55ddf24ce
Wojciech Dlugoraj Biography (Wikipedia)
Wojciech Długoraj (c. 1557 - after 1619), also called Wiecesław Długoraj, Adalbert Długoraj and Gostinensis, was a Polish Renaissance composer and lutenist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wojciech Dlugoraj Tracks
Sort by
Chorea Polonica
Wojciech Dlugoraj
Chorea Polonica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chorea Polonica
Last played on
Fantasia
Wojciech Dlugoraj
Fantasia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fantasia
Last played on
Wojciech Dlugoraj Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist