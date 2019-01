The Chevin are an English post-punk revival band, based in Leeds who formed in 2010. The band is composed of four childhood friends, Coyle Girelli (lead vocals and guitars), Mat Steel (guitars and keyboards), Jon Langford (bass guitar) and Mal Taylor (drums). The band gets their name from The Chevin, a ridge overlooking their home town of Otley, West Yorkshire.

