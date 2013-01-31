The ChevinFormed 2010
The Chevin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br5ys.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/162b47a8-4be3-4f0e-84f0-00bdf713c9ec
The Chevin Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chevin are an English post-punk revival band, based in Leeds who formed in 2010. The band is composed of four childhood friends, Coyle Girelli (lead vocals and guitars), Mat Steel (guitars and keyboards), Jon Langford (bass guitar) and Mal Taylor (drums). The band gets their name from The Chevin, a ridge overlooking their home town of Otley, West Yorkshire.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Chevin Tracks
Sort by
Blue Eyes
The Chevin
Blue Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5ys.jpglink
Blue Eyes
Last played on
Champion
The Chevin
Champion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwdln.jpglink
Champion
Performer
Last played on
Drive
The Chevin
Drive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5ys.jpglink
Drive
Last played on
Call My Name
The Chevin
Call My Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br5ys.jpglink
Call My Name
Last played on
The Chevin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist