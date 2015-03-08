Brody Dalle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01s4t8b.jpg
1979-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/162aa6e5-4b35-4428-8c2a-ad036e875948
Brody Dalle Biography (Wikipedia)
Brody Dalle (born Bree Joanna Alice Robinson; 1 January 1979) is an Australian-born singer-songwriter and guitarist. Dalle began playing music in her adolescence, and moved to Los Angeles, California at age eighteen, where she founded the punk rock band The Distillers. The group released three albums before disbanding in 2006. Dalle began another project, Spinnerette, releasing an eponymous album in 2009. In 2014, she released Diploid Love, her first album under her solo name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brody Dalle Performances & Interviews
- Brody Dalle talks to Zane Lowehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tndfp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01tndfp.jpg2014-03-11T14:17:00.000ZSinger-songwriter and guitarist Brody Dalle talks to Zane Lowe.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01tndgw
Brody Dalle talks to Zane Lowe
Brody Dalle Tracks
Sort by
Meet The Foetus / Oh The Joy (feat. Shirley Manson)
Brody Dalle
Meet The Foetus / Oh The Joy (feat. Shirley Manson)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s4t8b.jpglink
Meet The Foetus / Oh The Joy (feat. Shirley Manson)
Last played on
Rat Race
Brody Dalle
Rat Race
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s4t8b.jpglink
Rat Race
Last played on
Don't Mess With Me
Brody Dalle
Don't Mess With Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01yhvx9.jpglink
Don't Mess With Me
Last played on
Underworld
Brody Dalle
Underworld
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s4t8b.jpglink
Underworld
Last played on
Meet The Foetus Oh The Joy
Brody Dalle
Meet The Foetus Oh The Joy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s4t8b.jpglink
Meet The Foetus Oh The Joy
Last played on
Don't Mess With Me (Review Show Edit)
Brody Dalle
Don't Mess With Me (Review Show Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s4t8b.jpglink
Meet The Foetus/Oh The Joy (feat. Shirley Manson & Emily Kowal)
Brody Dalle
Meet The Foetus/Oh The Joy (feat. Shirley Manson & Emily Kowal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s4t8b.jpglink
Meet The Foetus
Brody Dalle
Meet The Foetus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s4t8b.jpglink
Meet The Foetus
Last played on
Playlists featuring Brody Dalle
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T19:46:12
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Brody Dalle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist