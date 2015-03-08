Brody Dalle (born Bree Joanna Alice Robinson; 1 January 1979) is an Australian-born singer-songwriter and guitarist. Dalle began playing music in her adolescence, and moved to Los Angeles, California at age eighteen, where she founded the punk rock band The Distillers. The group released three albums before disbanding in 2006. Dalle began another project, Spinnerette, releasing an eponymous album in 2009. In 2014, she released Diploid Love, her first album under her solo name.