Trixie’s Big Red MotorbikeFormed 1981. Disbanded 1984
Trixie’s Big Red Motorbike
1981
Biography (Wikipedia)
Trixie's Big Red Motorbike are an indie pop band formed on the Isle of Wight, United Kingdom, in 1981. They released two singles, one EP and one flexidisc. A vinyl compilation album of their music was released by Accident Records in 1995. A retrospective album was released on Lobby Lud Records in February 2012.
Tracks
You Took Him Away From Me (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jul 1982)
Invisible Boyfriend (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jul 1982)
Splash Of Red (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jul 1982)
Whatever Happened To The Treetops (Radio 1 Session, 28 Jul 1982)
Fairytales
Fairytales
Trixie'S Groove
Trixie'S Groove
