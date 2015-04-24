Paul VidalComposer and teacher. Born 16 June 1863. Died 9 April 1931
1863-06-16
Paul Vidal Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Antonin Vidal (16 June 1863 – 9 April 1931) was a French composer, conductor and music teacher mainly active in Paris.
