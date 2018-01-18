John Carty is an Irish traditional musician. He plays fiddle, tenor banjo, tenor guitar and occasionally the flute. He is very interested in the North Connacht traditional music style.

Carty was born in London and now lives in Boyle, County Roscommon.

In 2003 he was awarded Traditional Musician of the Year by the Irish Television station TG4. The award placed him in the company of previous winners, such as Matt Molloy and Paddy Keenan.