John Carty
John Carty Biography (Wikipedia)
John Carty is an Irish traditional musician. He plays fiddle, tenor banjo, tenor guitar and occasionally the flute. He is very interested in the North Connacht traditional music style.
Carty was born in London and now lives in Boyle, County Roscommon.
In 2003 he was awarded Traditional Musician of the Year by the Irish Television station TG4. The award placed him in the company of previous winners, such as Matt Molloy and Paddy Keenan.
John Carty Tracks
Far From Home / The Sally Gardens / The Sligo Maid
Wild Irishman / Grand Spey / Billy Brocker's
The Frost Is All Over / Tom Clancy's 1 and 2
Far From Home / The Sally Gardens / The Sligo Maid
AT THE RACKET
My Love is But a Lassie Yet
At The Racket
Paddy Lynn's, Hughie's Cap
The Cukoo's Nest/Plains Of Boyle
Copperplate
John Mchugh's / Dinny Delaney's
Farewell to Gurteen, Kitty's Rambles
