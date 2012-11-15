Assemblage 23Born 1988
Assemblage 23
1988
Assemblage 23 Biography
Assemblage 23 is an electronic act from the United States, currently based in Seattle. It was founded in 1988 by Tom Shear who writes the music and lyrics and does the recording himself. Live performances are supported by Paul Seegers on keyboards and Mike Jenney on drums.
Assemblage 23 Tracks
Satisfaction
Assemblage 23
Satisfaction
Satisfaction
