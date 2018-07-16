Neon TreesFormed 2005
Neon Trees
2005
Neon Trees Biography (Wikipedia)
Neon Trees are an American rock band from Provo, Utah. Known for their energetic live performances, the band received nationwide exposure in late 2008 when they opened several North American tour dates for the band The Killers. Not long after, the band was signed by Mercury Records and released their first studio album, Habits, in 2010. Their first single, "Animal", climbed to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Alternative Songs chart.
