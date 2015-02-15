Juno ReactorFormed 1990
Juno Reactor
1990
Juno Reactor Biography (Wikipedia)
Juno Reactor is a musical and performing group known for their cinematic fusion of electronic, global influences, and orchestral symphonic approach, collaborating with composer Don Davis and composing for the musical score of The Matrix (Reloaded and Revolutions). Central to the project is Ben Watkins and his collaborations with a constantly changing ensemble of musicians from across the world. This ensemble has included Mabi Thobejane, Amampondo, Steve Stevens, Eduardo Niebla, Greg Ellis, Taz Alexander, Sugizo, Budgie and recently Hamsika Iyer and Maggie Hikri.
Juno Reactor Tracks
Mutant Messages
Juno Reactor
Mutant Messages
Mutant Messages
Mona Lisa Overdrive
Juno Reactor
Mona Lisa Overdrive
Pistolero (Headrillaz Sandinista Remix)
Juno Reactor
Juno Reactor
Pistolero (Headrillaz Sandinista Remix)
Pistolero (Headrillaz Sandinista Remix)
