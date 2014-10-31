Armenian Philharmonic Rock Orchestra
Armenian Philharmonic Rock Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n2y5f.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/16227015-6992-4742-aa03-0b0adfcda6f0
Tracks
Sort by
Ballad of the Motherland [Maybe somewhere the sky Is blue] for voice and orchest
Aram Khachaturian
Ballad of the Motherland [Maybe somewhere the sky Is blue] for voice and orchest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2y5f.jpglink
Ballad of the Motherland [Maybe somewhere the sky Is blue] for voice and orchest
Singer
Conductor
Last played on
3 Concert arias for soprano and orchestra - if I were a scarlet coral
Aram Khachaturian
3 Concert arias for soprano and orchestra - if I were a scarlet coral
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2y5f.jpglink
3 Concert arias for soprano and orchestra - if I were a scarlet coral
Conductor
Singer
Last played on
Zangezur - march for wind band
Aram Khachaturian
Zangezur - march for wind band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2y5f.jpglink
Zangezur - march for wind band
Conductor
Pepo - Pepo's Song
Aram Khachaturian
Pepo - Pepo's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2y5f.jpglink
Pepo - Pepo's Song
Conductor
Pepo - music for the film
Aram Khachaturian
Pepo - music for the film
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2y5f.jpglink
Pepo - music for the film
Conductor
Polka for wind band
Aram Khachaturian
Polka for wind band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2y5f.jpglink
Polka for wind band
Conductor
Last played on
Waltz for wind band
Aram Khachaturian
Waltz for wind band
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2y5f.jpglink
Waltz for wind band
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist