Kirsten Flagstad. Born 12 July 1895. Died 7 December 1962
Kirsten Flagstad
1895-07-12
Kirsten Flagstad Biography (Wikipedia)
Kirsten Malfrid Flagstad (12 July 1895 – 7 December 1962) was a Norwegian opera singer and a highly regarded Wagnerian soprano. She ranks among the greatest singers of the 20th century, and many opera critics called hers "the voice of the century." Desmond Shawe-Taylor wrote of her in the New Grove Dictionary of Opera: "No one within living memory surpassed her in sheer beauty and consistency of line and tone."
Kirsten Flagstad Tracks
Das Rheingold: conclusion of Act 4
Richard Wagner
O sink hernieder (Tristan und Isolde)
Richard Wagner
A mighty fortress is our God
Anon.
Varen
Edvard Grieg
Haugtussa
Edvard Grieg
Tristan und Isolde
Richard Wagner
Thy Hand Belinda... When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas)
Henry Purcell
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Tristan und Isolde: Liebestod
Richard Wagner
Orchestra
Last played on
Hostkvall
Kirsten Flagstad
Past BBC Events
Proms 1957: Prom 43 - Grieg Anniversary Concert (died 4/9/1907)
Royal Albert Hall
1957-09-07T20:34:24
7
Sep
1957
Royal Albert Hall
