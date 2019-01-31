John MillsUK stage/screen actor. Born 22 February 1908. Died 23 April 2005
John Mills
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1908-02-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/161cca18-bdf0-44be-99e2-5598c86f6499
John Mills Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir John Mills, CBE (born Lewis Ernest Watts Mills, 22 February 1908 – 23 April 2005) was an English actor who appeared in more than 120 films in a career spanning seven decades. On screen, he often played people who are not at all exceptional, but become heroes because of their common sense, generosity and good judgment. He received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Ryan's Daughter (1970).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Mills Tracks
Sort by
Upcoming Events
31
Jan
2019
John Mills
Picture Gallery, Egham, UK
John Mills Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist