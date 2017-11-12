Maurice Le RouxBorn 6 February 1923. Died 19 October 1992
Maurice Le Roux
1923-02-06
Maurice Le Roux or Leroux (6 February 1923, Paris, France – 19 October 1992 in Avignon, France) was a French composer and conductor. He studied composition at the Paris Conservatory and was a student of Olivier Messiaen. His work includes 19 original film scores and a number of television scores and orchestrations.1
Turnagalila: Joy of the Blood of the Stars
Olivier Messiaen
Le Ballon Rouge (1956) - Suite
Maurice Le Roux
Orchestra
Turangalila Symphony (5th mvt "Joie du sang des étoiles")
Olivier Messiaen
