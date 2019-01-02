Ola GjeiloBorn 5 May 1978
Ola Gjeilo
1978-05-05
Ola Gjeilo Biography (Wikipedia)
Ola Gjeilo ( YAY-loh;, born May 5, 1978) is a Norwegian composer and pianist, living in the United States.
He writes choral music, and has written for piano and wind symphony, publishing through Walton Music, Edition Peters, and Boosey and Hawkes.
Ola Gjeilo Tracks
Sort by
The Lake Isle
Ola Gjeilo
The Lake Isle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htprm.jpglink
The Lake Isle
Last played on
Sunrise Mass: The Spheres (Kyrie eleison)
Ola Gjeilo
Sunrise Mass: The Spheres (Kyrie eleison)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htprm.jpglink
Sunrise Mass: The Spheres (Kyrie eleison)
Last played on
Serenity (O magnum mysterium) for chorus and cello
Ola Gjeilo
Serenity (O magnum mysterium) for chorus and cello
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htprm.jpglink
Serenity (O magnum mysterium) for chorus and cello
Last played on
Northern Lights
Ola Gjeilo
Northern Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htprm.jpglink
Northern Lights
Last played on
Serenity (O Magnum Mysterium)
Ola Gjeilo
Serenity (O Magnum Mysterium)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htprm.jpglink
Serenity (O Magnum Mysterium)
Last played on
Tundra
Ola Gjeilo
Tundra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htprm.jpglink
Tundra
Last played on
Northern Lights (Pulchra es, amica mea)
Ola Gjeilo
Northern Lights (Pulchra es, amica mea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htprm.jpglink
Northern Lights (Pulchra es, amica mea)
Last played on
The Crossing
Ola Gjeilo
The Crossing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htprm.jpglink
The Crossing
Last played on
