IcebreakerContemporary classical ensemble. Formed 1989
Icebreaker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1618f277-0173-4c1a-b372-d3a1749cde30
Icebreaker Biography (Wikipedia)
Icebreaker is a UK-based new music ensemble founded by James Poke and John Godfrey. The group have established themselves as one of the UK's leading new music interpreters specializing particularly in post-minimal and "totalist" repertoire. They always play amplified and have a reputation for playing, by classical standards, "seriously loud". More recently they have expanded their repertoire to include non-classical material, particularly in their version of the Brian Eno album Apollo, a project based on the music of Kraftwerk, and music by Scott Walker.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Icebreaker Tracks
Sort by
The Dam
Kate Moore
The Dam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Dam
Azure
Linda Buckley
Azure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Azure
THE, WHAT IS IT, THE GOLDEN EAGLE?
Kerry Andrew
THE, WHAT IS IT, THE GOLDEN EAGLE?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtqd4.jpglink
THE, WHAT IS IT, THE GOLDEN EAGLE?
Throwing a Window Thru Another Window
Jobina Tinnemans & Icebreaker
Throwing a Window Thru Another Window
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Throwing a Window Thru Another Window
Composer
On Edge
Elizabeth Kelly & Icebreaker
On Edge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Edge
Composer
Nautilus
Anna Meredith
Nautilus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y8216.jpglink
Nautilus
Music Arranger
Icebreaker
Icebreaker
Icebreaker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Icebreaker
Last played on
Upcoming Events
20
Jul
2019
Icebreaker
Barbican Centre, London, UK
Icebreaker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist