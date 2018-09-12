Danny J. LewisHouse producer
Danny J. Lewis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/161832b4-0561-4ae2-b29f-da3209ee3a5f
Danny J. Lewis Tracks
Sort by
Spend The Night
Danny J. Lewis
Spend The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spend The Night
Last played on
Spend The Night (H Man Remix)
Danny J. Lewis
Spend The Night (H Man Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spend The Night (H Man Remix)
Last played on
Spend The Night (H Man Dub) vs. Dubplate (Acapella)
Danny J. Lewis
Spend The Night (H Man Dub) vs. Dubplate (Acapella)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spend The Night (H Man Dub) vs. Dubplate (Acapella)
Last played on
Back to artist