The Humblebums Biography (Wikipedia)
The Humblebums were a Scottish folk rock band, based in Glasgow. Its members included Billy Connolly, who later became a renowned stand-up comedian and actor, guitarist Tam Harvey and the singer-songwriter Gerry Rafferty. The band was active from 1965 to 1971.
The Humblebums Tracks
Why Don't They Come Back To Dunoon
The Humblebums
Why Don't They Come Back To Dunoon
Please Sing A Song For Us
The Humblebums
Please Sing A Song For Us
Please Sing A Song For Us
Shoeshine Boy
The Humblebums
Shoeshine Boy
Shoeshine Boy
Keep It To Yourself
The Humblebums
Keep It To Yourself
Keep It To Yourself
Harry
The Humblebums
Harry
Harry
I Can't Stop Now
The Humblebums
I Can't Stop Now
I Can't Stop Now
Joe Dempsey
The Humblebums
Joe Dempsey
Joe Dempsey
My Dixie Darling
The Humblebums
My Dixie Darling
My Dixie Darling
Open Up The Door
The Humblebums
Open Up The Door
Open Up The Door
Everybody Knows That
The Humblebums
Everybody Knows That
Everybody Knows That
Now I Feel So Old
The Humblebums
Now I Feel So Old
Now I Feel So Old
Little Blue Lady
The Humblebums
Little Blue Lady
Mary of The Mountains
The Humblebums
Mary of The Mountains
Song For Simon
The Humblebums
Song For Simon
Song For Simon
Her father didn't like me anyway
The Humblebums
Her father didn't like me anyway
Her father didn't like me anyway
Saturday Round About Sunday
The Humblebums
Saturday Round About Sunday
Saturday Round About Sunday
Bed of Mossy Green
The Humblebums
Bed of Mossy Green
Bed of Mossy Green
Patrick
The Humblebums
Patrick
Patrick
Please Sing a Song For Us featuring Gerry Rafferty
The Humblebums
Please Sing a Song For Us featuring Gerry Rafferty
Cripple Creek
The Humblebums
Cripple Creek
Cripple Creek
Blood And Glory
The Humblebums
Blood And Glory
Blood And Glory
Look Over The Hill And Far Away
The Humblebums
Look Over The Hill And Far Away
Look Over The Hill And Far Away
All the best people do it
The Humblebums
All the best people do it
All the best people do it
Coconut Tree
The Humblebums
Coconut Tree
Coconut Tree
