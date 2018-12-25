Janet Kay
1958-10-17
Janet Kay (born 17 January 1958) is a British vocalist best known for her 1979 lovers rock hit "Silly Games".
Lovin' You
Silly Games
Feel No Way (Live from BBC Maida Vale Studios)
Silly Games (Live from BBC Maida Vale Studios)
That's What Friends Are For
I'm Still In Love
Eternally Grateful
