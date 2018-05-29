Gary Brooker
Gary Brooker Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Brooker, MBE, (born 29 May 1945) is an English singer, songwriter, pianist and founder and lead singer of the rock band Procol Harum. He was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire in the Queen's Birthday Honours on 14 June 2003, in recognition of his charitable services.
Gary Brooker Performances & Interviews
Procol Harum's Gary Brooker chats about touring with The Eagles.
Not a bad support band to have on your U.S. tour!
Stuart Maconie talks to Procol Harum's Gary Brooker about one of the band's most seminal works, A Whiter Shade Of Pale.
“John Lennon and I listened to it in his Rolls Royce” – The success of Procol Harum’s A Whiter Shade Of Pale
Gary Brooker from Procul Harum chooses his all time favourite songs on Tracks of my years for Ken Bruce on Radio 2.
Gary Brooker from Procul Harum - Tracks Of My Years
Gary Brooker Tracks
Limelight (feat. Gary Brooker)
The Alan Parsons Project
Limelight (feat. Gary Brooker)
Limelight (feat. Gary Brooker)
A Whiter Shade Of Pale
Gary Brooker
A Whiter Shade Of Pale
A Whiter Shade Of Pale
Blink Of An Eye
Gary Brooker
Blink Of An Eye
Blink Of An Eye
Baby Lee
Gary Brooker
Baby Lee
Baby Lee
Conquistador (Radio 2 Concert, 28 Nov 2014)
Procol Harum
Procol Harum
Conquistador (Radio 2 Concert, 28 Nov 2014)
Conquistador (Radio 2 Concert, 28 Nov 2014)
I've Got News For You
Gary Brooker
I've Got News For You
I've Got News For You
Whiter Shade Of Pale
Gary Brooker
Whiter Shade Of Pale
Whiter Shade Of Pale
