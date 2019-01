The Paddingtons are an English indie rock band from Hull. Between April 2005 and 9 November 2006, they played over 150 live shows, including venues such as Trent Park Golf Club, The Square, Harlow; Jersey Live; Summercase; The Underground, Stoke-on-Trent; T in the Park and at the Reading and Leeds Festivals.[citation needed]

