Obadiah Parker Biography (Wikipedia)
Mat Weddle (born January 3, 1983), better known by his stage and recording name Obadiah Parker, is a Singer-songwriter from Scottsdale, Arizona. He has released an EP, a live CD which contains a mixture of covers and original material, an EP of covers, and a full-length studio album of original material. Weddle also appeared in a viral YouTube video playing an acoustic cover of Outkast's "Hey Ya!".
