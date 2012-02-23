Mat Weddle (born January 3, 1983), better known by his stage and recording name Obadiah Parker, is a Singer-songwriter from Scottsdale, Arizona. He has released an EP, a live CD which contains a mixture of covers and original material, an EP of covers, and a full-length studio album of original material. Weddle also appeared in a viral YouTube video playing an acoustic cover of Outkast's "Hey Ya!".