The Click Five (often abbreviated as TC5) was an American rock band from Boston, Massachusetts. The original members, most of them students at Berklee College of Music, started on January 1, 2004 and played in various local venues. They then quickly got the attention of talent scout Wayne Sharp (who had worked with the power pop group Candy). The Click Five made their first recording, a two-song demo session, in early 2004 after successful local touring. They released their debut album Greetings from Imrie House in 2005. After vocalist Eric Dill left the group, he was replaced by Kyle Patrick who debuted on their second album Modern Minds and Pastimes in 2007. Their third album, TCV, was released in Asia in 2010 and to the rest of the world in early 2011.

The band was initially known for its power pop songs and for its Mod-based public image, involving sharp-looking suits and ties coupled with moptop haircuts, which is deliberately reminiscent of The Beatles or The Dave Clark Five. They prefer to classify their music as "new school power pop". However, they have also been classified as pop punk and teen pop. They achieved significant commercial success with their first album in the US and their second release met with extreme popularity in Asian countries such as Cambodia and the Philippines. In total, the band has sold two million albums worldwide and have created eight number one singles in seven different nations. The band starred in the 2007 film Taking Five with Alona Tal and Daniella Monet and Christy Carlson Romano.