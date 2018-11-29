Lucie Blue Tremblay (born 1958 in Montreal) is a Canadian folk singer-songwriter.

Tremblay started performing when she was still a child, accompanying her mother’s five piece band as a drummer. Later she taught herself guitar, and then the piano. In 1984 Lucie received three awards that propelled her onto the Quebec music scene, exposing her to a variety of radio and television medias. Her appearance at the "Festival de la Chanson de Granby" graced her with the "Singer-songwriter Award", the Award of the Press" and the "Public Award". She continued to appear on Canadian television and CBC radio for the years that followed. Her first appearance in the United States was at the 1985 Michigan Womyn's Music Festival's Day stage singing a duet with another Canadian singer-songwriter, Ferron. Her debut album, released in 1986 by Olivia Records, was voted Top Ten Album of the Year by the Boston Globe.

The "Frank-Tremblay Safe College Scholarship", named for Tremblay and openly gay Congressman Barney Frank, was created at Bridgewater State College in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.