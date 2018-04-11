Bic RungaBorn 13 January 1976
1976-01-13
Briolette Kah Bic Runga MNZM (born 13 January 1976), recording as Bic Runga, is a New Zealand singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist pop artist. Her first three studio albums debuted at number one on the New Zealand Top 40 Album charts. Runga has also found success internationally in Australia, Ireland and the United Kingdom with her song "Sway".
Sway
Sway
Wolves
Wolves
Listening For the Weather
Listening For the Weather
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face
Dream A Dream
Dream A Dream
Close Your Eyes
Close Your Eyes
Get Some Sleep
Get Some Sleep
Something Good
Something Good
Black Silk Ribbon
Black Silk Ribbon
That's Alright
That's Alright
Honest Goodbyes
Honest Goodbyes
No Crying No More
No Crying No More
Listen
Listen
Birds
Birds
