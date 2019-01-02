ForeignerBritish/American rock band. Formed 1976
Foreigner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqxw2.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/160629ab-ec18-4931-8c95-02cb92d06186
Foreigner Biography (Wikipedia)
Foreigner is an English-American rock band, originally formed in New York City in 1976 by veteran English musician and ex–Spooky Tooth member Mick Jones, and fellow Briton and ex–King Crimson member Ian McDonald along with American vocalist Lou Gramm.
Jones came up with the band's name as he, McDonald and Dennis Elliott were British, while Gramm, Al Greenwood and Ed Gagliardi were American. Their biggest hit single, "I Want to Know What Love Is", topped the United Kingdom and United States charts among others. They are one of the world's best-selling bands of all time with worldwide sales of more than 80 million records, including 37.5 million records in the US.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Foreigner Performances & Interviews
Foreigner Tracks
Sort by
Cold As Ice
Foreigner
Cold As Ice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0535gx9.jpglink
Cold As Ice
Last played on
I Want To Know What Love Is
Foreigner
I Want To Know What Love Is
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0535h54.jpglink
I Want To Know What Love Is
Last played on
Waiting For A Girl Like You
Foreigner
Waiting For A Girl Like You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxw2.jpglink
Waiting For A Girl Like You
Last played on
That Was Yesterday
Foreigner
That Was Yesterday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxw2.jpglink
That Was Yesterday
Last played on
Playlists featuring Foreigner
Foreigner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist