Louis Schwizgebel became internationally known to a wide audience in 2012 when he won 2nd prize at the Leeds International Piano Competition. His stunning performance of Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 with the Hallé Orchestra under Sir Mark Elder in the final round was broadcast live on BBC Four and BBC Radio 3. He is widely recognized as one of the most talented young pianists and praised for his interpretations of Mozart, Beethoven and Schubert as well as the French Impressionists.

Born in 1987 in Geneva and having studied with Brigitte Meyer in Lausanne and Pascal Devoyon in Berlin, Louis Schwizgebel at the age of seventeen, won the Geneva International Music Competition and two years later the "Young Concert Artists International Auditions" in New York. He further studied at the New York Juilliard School in the classes of Emanuel Ax and Robert McDonald and in London at the Royal Academy of Music with Pascal Nemirovski.

Louis Schwizgebel works with many first class orchestras: London Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Philharmonic, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Wiener Symphoniker, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Sinfonieorchester Basel, Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana, Philharmonia Zürich, the chamber orchestras of Zürich, Lausanne and Geneva, Orchestre National de Lyon, Orchestra of St. Luke's, Detroit Symphony Orchestra and Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra with famous conductors such as Charles Dutoit, Fabio Luisi, Marek Janowski, Leonard Slatkin, Louis Langrée, Vasily Petrenko, Thierry Fischer and Alondra de la Parra.

Festival appearances include performances at the Verbier Festival, City of London Festival, Bergen International Festival, Progetto Martha Argerich, Festival Septembre Musical de Montreux-Vevey, Usedomer Festival, Festspiele Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Midem Cannes Festival. He performs in the world's most prestigious concert halls such as the Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, Wigmore Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Tonhalle Zürich, KKL Luzern, Wiener Musikverein and the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

Louis Schwizgebel continues to provide memorable performances worldwide and is recording on the Harmonia Mundi label.