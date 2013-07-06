Kisses is a new wave pop rock duo from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2010. The band consists of Jesse Kivel (vocals/lead guitarist) and Zinzi Edmundson (instrumentals/keyboardist). The duo released their debut album The Heart of the Nightlife on November 8, 2010. The duo's second album, Kids in L.A., was released on May 14, 2013. In addition to Kisses, Kivel is currently a member of the indie pop band Princeton.