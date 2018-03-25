Oesch's die DrittenFormed 1998
Oesch's die Dritten
1998
Oesch's die Dritten Biography (Wikipedia)
Oesch’s die Dritten is a Yodel Volksmusik family group from the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland. It consists of its lead vocalist and yodeler Melanie Oesch (born 14 December 1987), her mother Annemarie (born 8 February 1963), her father Hansueli (born 14 July 1958), her two brothers Mike (born 14 January 1989) and Kevin (born 23 October 1990), and Urs Meier (born 14 November 1980).
