T-Model FordBorn 1920. Died 16 July 2013
T-Model Ford
1920
T-Model Ford Biography (Wikipedia)
James Lewis Carter Ford (probably June 24, 1923 – July 16, 2013) was an American blues musician, using the name T-Model Ford. Unable to remember his exact date of birth, he began his musical career in his early 70s, and continuously recorded for the Fat Possum label, then switched to Alive Naturalsound Records. His musical style combined the rawness of Delta blues with Chicago blues and juke joint blues styles.
T-Model Ford Tracks
Chicken Head Man
Chicken Head Man
I'm Insane
I'm Insane
Mean Old Frisco (Yes I'm Standing) (6Music Session, 11 Sept 2009)
I Love You Darlin' (6Music Session, 11 Sept 2009)
Hip Shakin' Woman (6Music Session, 11 Sept 2009)
Chicken Head Man (6Music Session, 11 Sept 2009)
Ask Her For Water (6Music Session, 11 Sept 2009)
Nobody Get Me Down - 6Music Session 11/09/2009
Black Nanny
Black Nanny
Mean Old Frisco (Yes I'm Standing)
Mean Old Frisco (Yes I'm Standing)
Ask Her For Water
Ask Her For Water
Mean Old Frisco
Mean Old Frisco
Let The Church Roll On
Let The Church Roll On
Turkey And The Rabbit
T Model Chicken Head
T Model Chicken Head
Nobody Gets Me Down
Nobody Gets Me Down
That's Alright Mama
That's Alright Mama
